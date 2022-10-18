Tummoc app in Kannada

About 70% of the 15 lakh total user base of the app are from Bengaluru, which prompted the company to introduce Kannada

  Oct 18 2022
  updated: Oct 18 2022

Tummoc, the app that offers digital tickets and passes for BMTC buses, has introduced Kannada in its application. Besides ticketing, the app also provides information about public transport options in 12 cities, where it has more than 50,000 daily users. 

About 70 per cent of the 15 lakh total user base of the app are from Bengaluru, which prompted the company to introduce Kannada. Users can go to ‘options’ on the app and select the language, the company said in a release.

