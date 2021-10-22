Twists, brutal assault in love triangle involving college students

A love triangle involving college students took a violent turn when one of the youths was almost killed by his rival during an intense chase in a moving bus.

The incident was reported from West Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte on Wednesday, police said.

The injured student is Harikeertan, 20, studying at a private college in Vijayanagar. He had dated a girl studying in the same college for two years.

There was a twist in the tale two months ago when the girl started dating Mutturaju, 19, a second-year BCom student at a different college. When Harikeertan learnt about it, he allegedly tried to kill himself. The girl patched up with him.

But there another twist in the tale on Wednesday when Harikeertan went to the girl's home in Byadarahalli only to find her with Mutturaju. Harikeertan accused her of betraying him.

Seeing this, Mutturaju and a friend named Hemanth, 18, attacked Harikeertan, forcing him to flee and dash into a private bus. Mutturaju and Hemanth followed him on a scooter and got into the bus at the Sunkadakatte bus stop.

Even as the bus resumed its journey, the pair attacked Harikeertan with a scooter key and a knife, inflicting serious injuries on him. The driver steered the bus to a private hospital and got Harikeertan admitted there.

Police later arrested Mutturaju and Hemanth for attempted murder.