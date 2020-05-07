Two bars burgled just days before govt allowed sale

Just two days before the government was to allow liquor sales in MRP outlets, thieves stole bottles from bars in the city.

They burgled well known Chin Lung Restro Pub and Restaurant on Residency Road and Venkateshwara Wines in Banashankari.

In his complaint with the Cubbon Park police, A Srinivas stated that late night on May 2, criminals broke open the window grills on the first floor of the Chin Lung bar and escaped with liquor worth Rs 2.25 lakh. Officers have taken up a case and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Sunil Kumar B S, an employee of Venkateshwara Wines in Kaveri Nagar, told the police that on the night of May 2, people in the neighbouring building said the store’s back door was open. On reaching the place, it was found that miscreants had broken into the store and stole liquor worth several lakhs.

An investigating official from the Banashankari police station said a case has been registered and the police have some clues about the criminals, and they will be arrested at the earliest.