Two children, aged 5 & 7, missing from Kadugodi traced to Bangarpet

The railway police swiftly acted and reunited the children with their parents within six hours on Monday evening

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2022, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 05:24 ist
Two children who went missing from Kadugodi were traced to the Bangarpet railway station. 

The railway police swiftly acted and reunited the children with their parents within six hours on Monday evening. 

The two boys — Saqib Ansari, 7, and Sahin Purkait, 5 — were found crying at the railway station around 6 pm. Police sub-inspector B P Ramesh took them to the station and provided them with snacks. After they stopped crying the police learned that the children were from West Bengal as they were speaking Bengali and that they had no clue how they reached Bangarpet. 

Ramesh brought the matter to the notice of S K Sowmyalatha, Superintendent of Police (Railway). The boys' photographs were circulated in police WhatsApp groups, as suggested by Sowmyalatha. 

The Kadugodi police contacted the railway police and informed them that the parents of two children had approached them complaining that their wards were missing since the afternoon from Kadugodi. 

Ramesh made a video call to the Kadugodi police around 8.30 pm and they showed the boys to their parents. The boys identified them as their parents.

Ansari’s father Abdul Wahab and Purkait’s father Altab rushed to Bangarpet around 11.50 pm and brought back their children. Wahab and Altab had come to Bengaluru from West Bengal a few months ago and are working as construction workers.

