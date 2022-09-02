Two drivers arrested for sexually abusing minor girl 

Two persons, in their early 20s, were arrested by Wilson Garden Police for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old minor girl. The arrested have been identified as Manoj (25) and his friend, Suresh (29). Manoj works as a driver in a private agency and works at a regional news channel. Suresh is also a driver.

Police said the girl, who is a class 10 student at a private school, had not gone to school for a week citing health issues. She left home around 5 pm on August 26, informing her mother that she was going to a supermarket to get papers to do her school project.

However, she called her father around 9 pm from an unknown number and told him that she was going to her friend’s house and would be returning the next day. Her father looked for the girl till next morning and later filed a kidnap case.

After two days, the girl returned home. When the parents questioned her, she was reluctant to give a proper answer. The police then conducted an inquiry and learnt that Manoj had befriended the girl over the last few months when he was working in a regional news channel located near her house. He used to meet the girl often. Manoj took her out on the pretext of taking her to a temple and later they went to a house where he sexually abused her.

Later, Suresh joined them. All of them travelled to a few places, including Bannerghatta National Park. Suresh too is alleged to have abused the girl. Wilson Garden Police have filed two separate cases under the Pocso Act as the two accused sexually abused the same girl.