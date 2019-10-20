Two get free treatment on World Osteoarthritis Day

On World Osteoarthritis Day, Sakra World Hospital has treated two patients with severe osteoarthritis for free as part of their CSR initiative.

Thirty-three-year-old Shriya (name changed) from Andhra Pradesh consulted the hospital with hip dysplasia, a common cause of childhood hip arthritis caused by a shallow socket (acetabulum) that cannot support the ball (femoral head) of the hip, causing partial or complete dislocation of the hip joint.

Despite consulting several doctors in her hometown and having surgeries several times, Shriya struggled with the effects of dislocation in the right hip and needed to take her family’s help to perform daily activities. Doctors found her right hip shorter by 7.5 cm, which tilted her spine and caused further difficulties in movement. Shriya also had constant back pain.

Sixty-year-old Patel (name changed), the second patient from West Bengal, had severe arthritis for 25 years, limiting his walking and ability to climb stairways. Though advised to undergo surgery, Patel had financial issues and was reluctant.

Both were evaluated at Sakra. Dr Chandrashekar P counseled the patients and offered financial help. After treatment, Shriya and Patel found significant improvement in their conditions and were able to walk unaided.

Consultation at HOSMAT

On World Osteoporosis Day (October 20), HOSMAT Hospital will offer free consultation on Monday (October 21) between 10 am and 3 pm at the hospital premises. For details, call 080-25593796 or 9844470489.