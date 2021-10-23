Two groups brawl over whistling in HSR Layout pub

Two groups brawled after arguing over whistling in the toilet at a pub in HSR Layout, Southeast Bengaluru, recently.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered an inquiry over the incident since the pub was open well after the 10 pm closing deadline fixed as part of the covid-19 guidelines.

HSR Layout police have arrested three men and are investigating the incident that took place in Shift Lounge Bar and Kitchen in 3rd Sector HSR Layout on Wednesday around 10.30 pm.

The arrested men have been identified as Rajeev, Yuvaraj and Ganesh, said to be close to a young politician.

According to a complaint filed by Suryakanth K, 25, a realtor residing in Vishwapriya Layout, he went to the pub with a friend to have dinner. The arrested men were part of a 20-member group who were at the pub to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Suryakanth said one of his friends named Anthony Nirmal went to relieve himself at the washroom at 10.30 pm. He followed his friend five minutes later. A person who was part of the birthday revellers questioned Suryakanth something in Malayalam. Soon, the person and his friends began abusing Suryakanth. An argument ensued and 20 people gathered at the bathroom.

Some of the gathered men began attacking Suryakanth with a beer bottle, hitting him in the head, neck, shoulder and left hand. Suryakanth was left profusely bleeding.

A senior official said Suryakanth whistled while entering the bathroom and the accused scolded him about it.

“Based on Suryakanth’s complaint, we’ve taken up a case of assault and criminal intimidation against 20 people,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Srinath Mahadev Joshi.

Sources said Pant had asked Joshi to probe the failure of jurisdictional police to ensure the pub’s timely closure. The incident took place at 10.30 pm, 30 minutes after the deadline imposed due to the pandemic.