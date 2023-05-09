Two held for stealing ATM batteries

Two people have been apprehended by the Yelahanka police on charges of pilfering power batteries fitted in ATM kiosks.

The arrested duo — 33-year-old Vinobha Nagar (KG Halli) resident Rafeeq Pasha and his 23-year-old associate from DJ Halli Mohammed Mubarak — had recently stolen batteries from a Karnataka Bank ATM kiosk. On May 4, a group headed by police inspector V Balaji detained them and retrieved six batteries from their possession.

The culprits would target ATM booths without security guards during the day. They stole three batteries from a Karnataka Bank ATM booth in Maruthi Nagar near Yelahanka on May 1.

Chandrakanth Hugar, who works for a private company responsible for maintaining the kiosk, lodged a complaint with the police on May 3.

Following their arrest, the duo confessed to have stolen three batteries from a State Bank of India ATM kiosk in Maruthi Nagar. Police alerted another firm managing ATMs for SBI on May 4. They registered another case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the firm’s employee, Uma Mahesha.

The police presented the employee with three batteries they had retrieved and which had been stolen from the kiosk on March 7 between 2.50 pm and 3.10 pm.

A senior police official said the two men are repeat offenders who had been apprehended previously. They sell the batteries to scrap or used battery dealers for amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.