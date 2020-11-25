Two killed after truck hits their scooter at Madanayakanahalli

Two men died Tuesday morning after a speeding truck crashed into their scooter on National Highway-4 at Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala on the northern outskirts of Bengaluru.

Digambar Nayak (24), a food delivery boy, and his friend Chinmay Veer Nayak (21), a graphic designer, were on their way to office. The duo resides in Chikkabanavara and are natives of Sirsi in Uttara Kannada.

At about 7.45 am, Digambar, riding the two-wheeler, took a right turn near BGS Layout. The speeding truck hit the scooter and ran over the two men.

People passing by found the two men dead due to severe head injuries. The trucker’s reckless driving was blamed for the accident which disrupted traffic for a while.

Madanayakanahalli police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and cleared the traffic in half an hour. Kumar, an eyewitness, told police that the trucker ran away after the crash despite attempts by a passerby to catch him.

They alerted the police who visited the scene of the accident and filed a case based on Kumar’s statement.

In another incident, a 26-year-old security guard died Monday night after he lost control of his scooter and crashed it on the road divider. The mishap happened near Doddabele Main Road near Kengeri.

Sangamesh, of Doddabele Colony, was returning home after his duties as a guard at a private firm. He lost control of his scooter near Bharathi Nagar on Doddabele Main Road and crashed the vehicle on the road divider. Doctors at a hospital declared him brought dead later.