Two more six-car trains on Namma Metro's Green Line

Starting from Thursday, two more six-car trains will be introduced on Namma Metro's Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli), taking the total number of such trains to 10 on the crowded line.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has added intermediate cars to two more three-car trains. With this, the total number of six-car trains on the Green Line will go up to 10 and the number of trips by the bigger trains will go up from 53 to 78. It should be noted that some six-car trains may origin/terminate at the Peenya Industry.

The decision comes 10 days after the corporation introduced two six-car trains. Green Line Commuters travelling after 10 am or 8.30 pm, who are still waiting to experience the comfort of the bigger trains, may find luck in the coming days.

Officials said that over the next two months, most of the trains will have six cars in the next two months. "We have set March 2020 as the deadline for conversion of all the trains into six-car trains," an official said.