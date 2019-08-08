Two murder suspects shot at, nabbed

The Madanayakanahalli police fired at two people, who are said to have kidnapped and murdered a man last month.

The suspects have been identified as Shankar (24) and Sharan (27), both from Madanayakanahalli. The duo, along with four of their associates, had kidnapped Manjunath and demanded ransom for his release. When he refused to pay, they murdered him.

The police received information on Wednesday that the men were hiding on Magadi Road and traced them to the Machohalli forest gate. They were asked to surrender, but instead they attacked the police. In self-defence, inspector Satyanarayana shot the in the leg and nabbed them.