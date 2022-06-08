Two suspected vax side-effect cases found in three months

The BBMP received two cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) incidents from parents who vaccinated their children with Corbevax and Covaxin in the last three months.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sources said one of the incidents took place in April after a male college student in the 15-17 age group reported seizures and weakness after getting the second dose of Covaxin.

“It was not proven that the seizures were due to the vaccination. It could be a case of viral encephalitis as well. However, since the incident was reported soon after vaccination, the family has reported it as AEFI,” a senior BBMP official from the South Zone said.

The officials added that the family was paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh, considering their financial situation. “We recommended compensation purely on humanitarian grounds,” a BBMP official said.

Yet another AEFI incident was reported to the BBMP on Tuesday.

“Today, another family reported an AEFI case in a 15-year-old boy. Reportedly, he had received Corbevax on April 8 and developed seizures two days later. Since the boy has a history of seizures, we are not sure of any relation between the vaccination and the following event,” a senior official from the South Zone said.

However, officials are yet to determine if the incident can be regarded as an AEFI case. “It is reported two months late. This raises serious doubts,” an official said.

No proof yet: Palike

Officials from the BBMP’s health wing asserted that there is no proof that the incidents were a direct effect of the vaccination.

“We urge parents to get their children vaccinated. These are rare incidents, and we are not even sure if they were related to vaccination.”