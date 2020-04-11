Two wards in Bengaluru to be sealed after 5 coronavirus cases

The state government on Friday decided to seal off two wards in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet assembly constituency after five people, who visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan, tested positive.

With the Nizamuddin Markaz being a major source of coronavirus infections in the country, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) decided to seal off Bapuji Nagar (ward-134) and Padarayanapura (ward-135), both located off Mysuru Road, under Jagjivanram Nagar police limits, to stave off the threat of community transmission.

The move could be a sign of the state government’s new approach in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to officials, both wards have about 40,000 houses and a population of 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh people.

After reviewing the situation with senior officials, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “All roads leading to the areas and going out of the areas will be sealed. There will only be one entry and exit point. No person will be allowed to come out of the house for 14 days. All essential supplies will be provided to them at their doorstep.”

Sources in the BBMP revealed to DH that all five first visited Nizamuddin Markaz and then went to Ajmer Dargah.

Confirming the fact, Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “As per my information, three residents, including a woman, had voluntarily appeared for testing and tested positive”. “People living above and below their house and residents from adjacent houses have also been moved to a quarantine facility. I have also spoken to the religious heads and sought their support,” Khan said.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the move was applicable to just two areas that have reported positive cases. “The rest of the city will continue with the lockdown and prohibitory orders. The movement of people will be tracked through CCTV and drone cameras. The garbage collected from the area will also be disposed off separately as per the protocol,” he said.

Lockdown vs sealing

Unlike lockdown, wherein people are allowed to step out for buying essential items, sealing off an area means that people will be barred from venturing out of their houses.

“When an area is sealed off, no one is allowed to come out of the houses. People have to stay indoors for 14 days. Only clinics, hospitals and medical shops will be allowed to open. All shops will be shut. In these areas, the sale of vegetables was happening by way of pushcart vendors. We are discussing whether the same can be delivered at the doorstep,” Anil Kumar said.