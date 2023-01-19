Two women fling stones at groper, repel assault

Two women sexually harassed by a scooterist drove him away by throwing stones at him.

The incident occurred on the night of January 15. Divya (name changed), 31, who works in a private firm, and a friend were walking on a street in HAL II Stage after dinner.

In her complaint to the Jeevan Bimanagar police, Divya said they were strolling near hostel around 10.30 pm when a man riding a scooter began to follow them. “When I was about to shout at him, he punched me. Before I knew what was happening, he escaped on his scooter,” Divya said.

Soon, he came back and struck again. This time Divya’s friend pulled her away. “He said something in one of the south Indian languages and left, and we didn’t understand what he said,” Divya told the police.

When the scooterist came back a third time, the women picked up stones from the roadside and threw them at him. The man stopped his scooter at a distance and kept staring at them. “His intention was clearly to grope us and cause some harm,” Divya said.

The women could not note down the registration number of the scooter. “He is in his 20s and was wearing a helmet. If I see him again, I will recognise him,” Divya said. Police have registered a case of sexual harassment.