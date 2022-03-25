Two-year-old sexually abused, beaten to death by paternal uncle

A 31-year-old man sexually abused his two-year-old niece in a car and then mercilessly beat her to death, police said.

The incident took place in Attibele on Bengaluru's southern outskirts, near the border with Tamil Nadu, on March 20. It may well have been treated as an accidental death had the police not acted on their suspicions and sought a post-mortem examination. The suspect is the elder brother of the child's father and himself the father of two young girls. He drives a truck for a living.

It took some painstaking investigation for the police to uncover the incident.

The suspect hails from Doddaballapur and is settled in Attibele. The child and her parents had been staying with him for a week. On the morning of March 20, the suspect took the child in his car to buy chicken.

But on the way, he took a detour to a desolate place and sexually abused her in the car. As the child started crying in pain, he battered her. She soon became motionless.

He panicked and took her to a hospital, cooking up a story. He told the doctors she lost consciousness after falling from the front passenger seat in the car when he applied the brakes. Doctors declared her brought dead soon after.

The suspect told the same story to the Attibele police. But the cops weren't convinced. They found injuries on her private parts and decided to go for an autopsy.

The report arrived on Wednesday and confirmed their worst fears. The child was sexually abused and beaten to death.

Police detained the child's uncle and grilled him. He eventually confessed.

