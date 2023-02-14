UK sees key India role in post-Ukraine defence supply chains

The UK is looking at a prospective jet-engine technology deal with India as a lead-in to a longer relationship that supplements UK’s efforts to build resilient defence supply chains. Alex Chalk, Minister for Defence Procurement, said the UK saw India as a key partner in reinforcing ammunition reserves, a priority necessitated by the Ukraine war.

“If this collaboration on jet engine technology continues, we are very keen to look at how we can make our supply chain more resilient by using Indian industry which is growing so fast,” he said on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.

There is potential to bring businesses from India – “a friendly, resource-rich and technologically sophisticated nation” – to the UK’s supply chains, the minister said, underlining the need for the UK to build deeper ammunition reserves.

Speaking about the jet-engine technology being offered by Rolls-Royce, Chalk said the company was in a position to leverage its “massive” existing civil capability to help accelerate the progress on the military front.

The UK is committed to its biggest-ever capability transfer to India and the engines, produced according to Indian specifications, could also be exported on India’s terms.

British companies including Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, and Thales UK are participating in the five-day air show and exhibition.

During Aero India, the UK delegation will take discussions forward on key offers that also include a partnership in maritime electric propulsion technology.

The Royal Air Force is set to welcome the Indian Air Force to the UK for Exercise Cobra Warrior in March. This will be a first for the IAF in the 17-nation air combat exercise.