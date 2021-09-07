Unannounced civic workers’ protest rattles BBMP

As it prepares for the festive weekend, the BBMP was shaken by the sudden protest by thousands of civic workers and garbage vehicles pressing on with their demands.

The sudden strike by 15,000 pourakarmikas and 10,000 garbage collection vehicles under the banner of Karnataka Pourakarmika Association affected collection, segregation and disposal of garbage in the city. This left heaps of garbage piles on the side of several major roads.

The association called for the protest demanding direct salary payment to all civic workers, including pourakarmikas, supervisors, auto-tipper and compactor drivers and loading assistants.

Garbage was seen piled before the residence of ministers and VIPs, while, ironically, the solid waste was not cleared even at the BBMP head office.

Civic officials were caught off-guard since they were not intimated about the protest beforehand. Left with no choice, officials convinced a few protesting workers to clear the garbage pile in some areas, including major markets.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the civic workers have come up with a few fresh demands, as some of their demands have already been met.

“We got to know about it only this morning,” Gupta said. “I have requested them to come for a discussion without affecting daily work since all of us have responsibilities and people will be affected. We are ready to resolve their problems.”

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste) Sarfaraz Khan said South Zone, RR Nagar, East and Yelahanka zones were majorly hit by the protest. “About 30% of the garbage collection has been hit,” he said.

Later in the day, Revenue Minister R Ashoka met office-bearers of the Karnataka Pourakarmika Association and assured resolution of their problems.

“He sought two months to address our demands. We’ll discuss this with our members and convey our decision to the government,” association president Narayana (Mysore) said.

‘Meet our demands’

-Regularise appointment of all civic workers

-Regularise civic workers under BBMP rather than merging them with BSWML

-Appoint one civic worker for every 500 population (currently it is 1:700)

-Rs 10 lakh as life security on retirement

-Rs 30 lakh compensation to civic workers who died of Covid-19

-Restroom, hot water, toilet facilities to women civic workers