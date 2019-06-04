Underground market in Vijayanagar delayed

The work on Bruhat Benglauru Mahanagara Palike’s much-hyped air-conditioned underground market in Vijayanagar started in December 2017. However, the project is showing no sign of completion.

As per the schedule, the market was to be thrown open to the public this month.

It was intended to cater to 100-odd displaced street vendors in the locality, relieving the service road. Though the project began brisk, it halted after a few months.

Street vendors said the BBMP quoted Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and halted the project for nearly three months. “After the MCC lapsed, officials have not turned up at the site. They had promised to finish this by June. But not even 50% of the project is complete. If this goes on, it will take another year,” flower seller Gopi told DH.

The street vendors are furious as they fear it will not accommodate half of them. In the proposed project, 42 shops will be constructed underground, but the registered members with the street vendors association is nearly 100.

However, a senior BBMP official associated with the project said all street vendors shall be accommodated, and they are waiting for the detailed project report (DPR).

“Once we get the DPR we will commence the work. Drilling work from one end to the other is completed. We are left with the interiors. It has been delayed, but we will complete the complex this year,” an official said.

Waterlogging in the vicinity after the recent thundershowers has put the surrounding areas at the risk of health hazards.

Illegal street vendors

According to a vendor, though the actual number of registered street vendors are about 100, there are unauthorised street vendors too. Another vendor expressed doubt over acquiring space in the complex.

“There is a big mafia involved. We don’t know whether we will be accommodated. It’s likely that the newcomers take a lead with money and muscle power,” he said.