Unemployed youth steals UBBP boards from mobile towers

Losing his job due to the lockdown, a man stole Universal Baseband Processing Units (UBBP) boards to make quick money, but managed to get only a meagre sum selling a few of them to scrap dealers.

Police recovered several UBBP boards from 24-year-old Gangadhar, a Kalaburagi native, worth Rs 19 lakh.

Yogesh, supervisor at Nisha Industries Service Ltd, had filed a police complaint on August 6 stating that unknown persons stole UBBP boards from a mobile tower at Nelagadaranahalli.

The incident of theft came to light only after he inspected the towers as they did not function. Police sub-inspector Bhanu Prakash and his team reviewed CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding areas and found clues pointing towards Gangadhar. They even got his bike’s registration number.

Gangadhar was spotted riding the same bike in Chikkasandra on September 22 around 6.30 pm. Police intercepted his vehicle and seized two UBBP cards kept in his bag.

Gangadhar, who has done an IT course, told police that he worked as a site engineer with Nisha Industries for two years. He lost his job six months ago due to the pandemic. As his search to get another job became futile, Gangadhar planned to steal the UBBP cards from mobile towers and sell them. He told police that companies used a universal key and he knew how to open them. He stole the boards from the towers between 4 am and 5 am.

He did not find buyers for the UBBP boards since people did not know about it or its usage. So, he sold seven of them to a scrap shop. Police recovered the seven and a further 12 boards from Gangadhar’s house. He stole UBBP boards from towers in Pulakeshinagar, KG Halli, Konankunte, Banashankari, Subramanyapura, Bagalur and Ramanagar.