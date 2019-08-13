Upset over husband’s affair, woman,daughters end lives

Upset over her husband’s affair, a woman committed suicide along with her two teenage daughters in Hanumanthnagar in South Bangalore on Monday night.

The victims have been identified as Rajeshwari (40), a homemaker, and her daughters Manasa (17) and Bhumika (15). Manasa was doing PUC, while Bhumika was studying SSLC.

The police recovered a mobile phone, which supposedly contained a suicide note from his daughters, alleging that their father’s behaviour prompted them to take such an extreme step.

According to the police, Rajeshwari married Siddaiah, a Group D employee at Bescom, 18 years ago. It is said Siddaiah was having an affair for the past three years, and ignored his wife and daughters. The couple used to fight frequently over the issue, but came to a compromise recently. However, Siddaiah soon went back to his old ways and even stopped going home regularly.

Two days ago, the couple had a fight and Siddaiah left for Tamil Nadu, following which the mother and daughters decided to end their lives.

Calls went unanswered

The incident came to light on Monday morning when Rajeshwari’s parents tried calling her repeatedly, but their calls went unanswered. They came over and knocked on the front door, but again there was no response. They peeped through the window only to find Rajeshwari and her daughters hanging from the ceiling. The police shifted the bodies to KIMS Hospital for the autopsy.

The Hanumanthnagar police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Siddaiah and efforts are on to nab him.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South), who visited the spot, said Siddaiah shared a close relationship with a woman. His wife tried to reform him, but did not succeed. The case will be investigated from all angles, she said.