UVCE to get IIT-like autonomy, bill in next legislative session

  • Sep 06 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 02:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

The state government has drafted a bill on giving autonomy to the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) along the lines of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and will place it in the upcoming session of the legislature for approval. 

"The state government has decided to give administrative, academic and financial autonomy to the UVCE by accepting the recommendations of the Prof S Sadagopan committee report," Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said. Founded in 1917, the UVCE is a premier state-run engineering college. 

