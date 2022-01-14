Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrated amid restrictions

Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrated amid restrictions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 02:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 05:45 ist
Iskcon Bangalore livestreamed the celebrations on its website and YouTube channel. Credit: DH Photo

Devotees took part in the Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations with devotion and fervour in the city on Friday.

Amid reports of the Omicron variant fuelling the Covid surge, many chose to take part in the celebrations virtually. However, in some areas, devotees thronged the temples and took part in the darshan while adhering to the Covid rules. Several people visited the TTD temple at Vyalikaval in the early hours to partake in the celebrations.

Iskcon Bangalore livestreamed the celebrations on its website and YouTube channel, besides other social media platforms. According to a release, over five lakh viewers watched the programme online from as many as 30 countries, including the USA, Australia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Russia. The temple at Rajajinagar also received over 75,000 free puja registrations. A pushpanjali seva and Sri Krishna ashtottara seva were also held at the temple.

Vaikunta Ekadashi
Iskcon
Bengaluru
Karnataka

