VCs oppose promoting first-, second-year degree students

All state-run universities in Karnataka have said no to a suggestion made by Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan to promote first- and second-year degree students without exams.

At a video conference with the vice-chancellors of state-run universities on Saturday, Ashwath Narayan suggested promoting first- and second-year students on the basis of their past performance and sought the opinion of the VCs. All the VCs expressed dissent. "We have adequate time to hold exams for these students and we should focus only on final-year candidates," they chorused.

Some VCs, however, suggested giving students the carryover option instead of promoting them without exams. They said students could be given the option of slowly clearing the previous year's subjects.

"Promoting them without exams will not serve the purpose. We even suggested conducting online exams instead of promoting the students based on their past performance," said a vice-chancellor who attended the video conference.

The matter was discussed at length and the minister cited the example of Maharashtra which has promoted first- and second-year degree students without holding exams. At the end, he announced that a final decision on holding undergraduate examinations would be taken after May 17, when the lockdown ends. "We will have another meeting with the heads of universities after May 17 and make a final decision," he said.

Finish classes by May 30

Ashwath Narayan also instructed undergraduate colleges to complete the syllabus by May 30 through online classes. "Completing the prescribed syllabus will avoid confusion. Everyone should finish the syllabus by May 30 through online classes. "Teachers have resumed work at government colleges and are taking online classes from the college itself. Private colleges should do the same," he said.

This apart, the Higher Education Department will form a committee on bringing reforms in the evaluation of university exam papers. A report is expected in 15 days.