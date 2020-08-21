Vegetable prices shoot up in Bengaluru on festival eve

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 21 2020, 02:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 03:00 ist
Flower vendors at Gandhi Bazaar in the city. The demand for flowers has dipped this year due to restrictions on community Ganesha celebrations. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Vegetable prices skyrocketed on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, notwithstanding the Covid dampener. However, the prices of flowers and fruits remained stable, perhaps due to the absence of community celebrations.

A major portion of the vegetable supply to Bengaluru is from Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Mandya and nearby towns. However, many farmers are avoiding travel to Bengaluru. The prices of carrot, bush beans, chilli and ginger have gone up in the Dasanapura APMC market. "The supply is limited. Even coriander leaves cost more now. The local coriander produce is coming from Hassan only and is sold at Rs 30 per bunch (an increase of 100%)," said Kumar, a trader at the market. 

The demand for flowers has dipped drastically. "There used to be a huge demand for flowers for idols installed at public places. But, it is not the case this time. There may be a slight increase on the festival eve," said S Mohan, a flower merchant.

Bengaluru
Ganesh Chaturthi

