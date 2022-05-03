Victoria donates skin for acid attack victim; first surgery done

St John’s Hospital in Bengaluru has sought skin for grafting for the acid attack victim from the skin bank at Victoria Hospital.

The 25-year-old victim, who was working at a private finance company, was attacked by her jilted lover in her office on Thursday.

He accosted her on the first floor and poured acid on her face before he fled the scene. The victim has come down with 30 per cent burns and is being treated at St John’s Hospital.

Confirming the news of lending skin for grafting from the skin bank, Dr K T Ramesh, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery in Victoria Hospital, said: “We have given 4000 cm2 of skin for grafting as asked by St John’s Hospital. We gave them whatever we had.”

The team of plastic surgeons at St John’s have used a part of the skin and completed the first round of surgery on Monday.

“The first stage of surgery was done today and some portion of the burnt skin was covered. We used a part of the skin to cover a bit of her thigh and torso, as well.

2nd surgery in three days

“The next surgery will be conducted after three days where we will use the skin to cover a part of her face and scalp. She is stable and recovering well,” Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services, St John’s Medical College Hospital, told DH.

