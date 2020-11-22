Victoria Hospital wins award for ensuring Covid warriors’ safety

The Trauma and Emergency Care Centre at Victoria Hospital premises has grabbed the runners-up award at a global competition organised by the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) on account of World Patient Safety Day.

The centre has been awarded for its best practices to ensure the safety of Covid warriors. Since it began housing critical Covid-19 patients from the onset of the pandemic, the centre has won six awards for its service.

Dr S Balaji Pai and Dr Asima Banu, the centre’s nodal officers, have set up world-class facilities for medical and paramedical staff while fighting the epidemic.

The WHO had set ‘Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patients’ Safety’ as the theme.

As many as 100 public and private accredited Indian hospitals had taken part in the competition.

A jury of global experts lauded the centre for infection control, handling of biomedical waste, hygiene and sanitising, handling manpower and ensuring doctors’ and paramedical staffers’ safety from the infection.