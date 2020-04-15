Villager accused of grabbing road

A villager in northern Bengaluru is accused of trying to grab government land by taking advantage of the ongoing lockdown.

Madanayakanahalli police booked Damappa, a resident of KG Lakkenahalli, following a complaint filed by Bengaluru North Tahsildar Shivaraj on April 11. He faces prosecution under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and IPC sections 192A (false evidence) and 447 (trespass).

Quoting the tahsildar’s complaint, police said that Damappa was trying to build a permanent structure on the road abutting his 30X40 plot in survey number 10. Damappa is building a house on the plot but he also allegedly encroached upon the road, making it a dead-end for villagers. Local residents earlier complained to the authorities, and Damappa had stopped the work.

But he seems to have made a fresh attempt at encroachment in the wake of the lockdown, police said. Following the complaint, police stopped the work and asked Damappa to produce land documents. Further action will be taken accordingly, police said.