VIPs get away with belated fine: Karnataka HC on Tejasvi's Covid-19 penalty

Bangalore South parliamentarian L S Tejasvi Surya and eight others have been fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines at a September 30 rally, the state government informed the High Court.

In an affidavit to the court, the government said Vyalikaval police fined Surya and others on November 7 for failing to wear facemasks and maintain social distance during the rally near the BJP office in Malleswaram.

The rally was taken out to celebrate Surya’s appointment as the national convenor of the BJP Yuva Morcha. However, the counsels for the petitioner and the intervener objected to this and said that the fine had been levied only for the violations found in Malleshwaram, whereas the rally was taken out between the airport and the party office.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka orally observed that influential people just pay the fine two and a half months later and walk away. The court also directed the government to place on record an updated version of the Rules of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. It also asked the state if the marshals deployed to collect fine from violators have been regularly paid.

The government also informed the court that 684 violators have been fined for violating norms during the recently held RR Nagar assembly by-poll. It also gave details of the permissions given to hold rallies and processions during the by-poll.