Virtual Chitra Santhe starts Sunday, sales online

The Chitra Santhe will witness participation from overseas artists as well

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 03 2021, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 01:55 ist
Students make preparations for Chitra Santhe, which opens on Sunday at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road. The annual cultural event will be held virtually for the general public. Credit: DH photo.

The 18th edition of Chitra Santhe will begin on Sunday at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road.

Unlike previously, this year, the annual art festival will be held virtually for about a month. Visitors can view paintings and artworks online and purchase them on an online platform.

Dedicated to Covid warriors, the Chitra Santhe will witness participation from overseas artists as well.

According to CKP chairperson B L Shankar, about 1,500 artists are likely to participate in the event. While all five galleries will be converted into exhibition halls to display paintings and artworks, the 10 classrooms at CKP have also been converted into galleries.

Chitra Santhe can be watched live on CKP’s FaceBook page, Instagram, YouTube and website https://www karnatakachitrakalaparishath.com/chitra-santhe/.

