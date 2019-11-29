Vishwa Mohan Bhatt to get Samagana Mathanga award

The Bharatiya Samagana Sabha’s 11th annual music festival 'Vasant Panchami Sangeethotsav' will be held from January 29 to February 2, 2020, at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall. The Bharatiya Samagana Sabha will confer the 10th Samagana Mathanga national award on Padma Bhushan and Grammy awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on the last day of the festival.

Considered an incredible performer and a classical guitar virtuoso, Bhatt has been instrumental in taking Indian classical music to newer heights and popularising it on the global platform. His creation of Mohan Veena is one such milestone. His virtuosity of bringing the Tantrakari and Gayaki ‘ang’ on the western instrument is a testimony to this and he continues to mesmerise millions across the world.