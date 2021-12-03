‘Visit our areas’: PM Modi gets invites after BBMP's choicy pothole-filling

Social media is abuzz with many users inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit their localities to see the pathetic condition of the roads.

The mass invitation comes in the aftermath of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) repairing a stretch of a road leading to the Jnanabharathi campus ahead of Modi’s visit.

The dilapidated road was repaired as Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Dr Ambedkar School of Economics building at the Bangalore University campus on December 6.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashok Mruthyunjaya said almost all roads in Mahadevapura are not fit for commuting.

“All we find is a road that is either covered with mud or filled with potholes. Riding a two-wheeler is even worse as the roads are full of dust, too,” he said. “It looks like the BBMP only wants the VIPs to ride safely.”

Some Twitter users invited the Prime Minister to visit their localities. “Bangalore roads are in a very pathetic situation. Your scheduled travel by road has got new look to Bangalore University. Request you to travel by road to a few more areas so that the City gets good roads,” Deepak Krishnappa tweeted.

Repairs in 25 days, assures BBMP

The BBMP has promised to provide pothole-free roads in the next 25 days.

“If there is no rain in the next three to four weeks, we will complete the road restoration work. We have already started full-fledged pothole-filling activity in all the zones,” a BBMP official said.

“Our batch mix plant has started operations. Besides, asphalting work is being taken up in the wards.”

The work, he said, has already been awarded on 300-km of the major roads. “The roads that are under the defect liability period will be repaired in the coming days.”

