Vistara’s T2 operations to commence on March 26

Vistara’s T2 operations to commence on March 26

The first phase of KIA’s Terminal 2 has the capacity of handling 25 million passengers in a year

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 06:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Vistara will shift its operations from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from March 26. The Tata Group-Singapore Airlines’ full-service carrier will be the third airline to commence operations from the new terminal.

AirAsia India commenced its services from T2 on February 15. Star Air was the first airline to operate from the new terminal, with a flight to Kalaburagi, on January 15. Bangalore International Airport Limited which operates KIA has said that T2 would host more airlines in a phased manner as and when the carriers complete their transition in facilities and processes.

On February 14, Vistara commenced services to Goa’s Manohar International Airport, connecting it with the Bengaluru airport through direct daily
flights.

The first phase of KIA’s Terminal 2 has the capacity of handling 25 million passengers in a year. T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Vistara
Kempegowda International Airport

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

 