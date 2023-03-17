Vistara’s T2 operations to commence on March 26

Vistara will shift its operations from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from March 26. The Tata Group-Singapore Airlines’ full-service carrier will be the third airline to commence operations from the new terminal.

AirAsia India commenced its services from T2 on February 15. Star Air was the first airline to operate from the new terminal, with a flight to Kalaburagi, on January 15. Bangalore International Airport Limited which operates KIA has said that T2 would host more airlines in a phased manner as and when the carriers complete their transition in facilities and processes.

On February 14, Vistara commenced services to Goa’s Manohar International Airport, connecting it with the Bengaluru airport through direct daily

flights.

The first phase of KIA’s Terminal 2 has the capacity of handling 25 million passengers in a year. T2 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year.