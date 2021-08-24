VIT only Indian pvt institution in Shanghai Ranking of world varsities

VIT only Indian pvt institution in Shanghai Ranking

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked in the 801-900 bracket among world universities in the 2021 Shanghai Ranking. 

Also known as the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the Shanghai Ranking has published a list of 1,000 top universities this year with only 14 Indian universities making it there. 

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, figures in the 401-500 rank bracket globally and tops the list of Indian universities.

As per the Shanghai Ranking website, the VIT is the only private institution of India that has made it to the list this year. 

In a statement, the VIT said it had been ranked by the Shanghai Ranking since 2019. The ranking is based on research publications in top-quality journals, highly-cited researchers, top-rated international awards and prizes.

Shanghai Ranking is recognised by the government of India as one of the ranking agencies for Institutes of Eminence. 

