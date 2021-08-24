VIT only Indian pvt institution in Shanghai Ranking of world varsities

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked in the 801-900 bracket among world universities in the 2021 Shanghai Ranking.
Also known as the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the Shanghai Ranking has published a list of 1,000 top universities this year with only 14 Indian universities making it there.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, figures in the 401-500 rank bracket globally and tops the list of Indian universities.
As per the Shanghai Ranking website, the VIT is the only private institution of India that has made it to the list this year.
In a statement, the VIT said it had been ranked by the Shanghai Ranking since 2019. The ranking is based on research publications in top-quality journals, highly-cited researchers, top-rated international awards and prizes.
Shanghai Ranking is recognised by the government of India as one of the ranking agencies for Institutes of Eminence.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair
In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction
Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe
The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return
Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?
The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan