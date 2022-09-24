VOICE 4 Girls launches Project Oorja aimed at empowering young women in Bengaluru

Hyderabad-based NGO VOICE 4 Girls flagged off Project Oorja in Bengaluru on Saturday with the aim of helping women in government and government-aided degree colleges overcome systemic inequalities through the dissemination of knowledge and provision of career guidance and skill training.

The event, which took place on Saturday at the Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women, was attended by Dr Andrew Fleming, former UK High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with the Priya Vardarajan, founder of Bengaluru-based NGO Durga India, and Nikhil Rao, a senior executive of Flex.

"As women and girls we have had hundreds of years of struggle. But each one of us has to give each other hope, pat each other's backs and remind each one that we have done it in the past and we can do it again," Vardarajan said at the event, highlighting the struggles of women.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Fleming said, “What VOICE 4 Girls has been doing is amazing. I have worked with girls who are mostly first generation learners. The diversity of experiences from the course that you have got is really very strong. A girl can do anything. Remember, whatever your aspirations are, don't let anyone tell you that you cannot do it.”

Under Project Oorja, activity-based camps are being held for 130 women at the Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women till September 27 to equip them with the know-how and skills required to be successful in an ever-changing professional sphere.