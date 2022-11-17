Votegate: Now, EC asks BBMP chief to probe

Amid Congress's allegations of electoral fraud against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stepped in Thursday and said that the district electoral officer of the BBMP, i.e. the chief commissioner, is being asked to conduct a “detailed inquiry” and act against any institution or individual found violating the laws.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena clarified that no permission for a survey was granted by the BBMP DEO to any nonprofit. Meena said the permission that was given to Chilume Trust was withdrawn immediately after a complaint was received.

“Electoral Registration Officer, Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency has already filed a complaint at Whitefield police station regarding misuse of BLO ID card,” Meena said.