Votegate: Now, EC asks BBMP chief to probe

Votegate: Now, EC asks BBMP chief to probe

The ECI has directed BBMP to act against any institution or individual found violating the laws

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 14:54 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid Congress's allegations of electoral fraud against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stepped in Thursday and said that the district electoral officer of the BBMP, i.e. the chief commissioner, is being asked to conduct a “detailed inquiry” and act against any institution or individual found violating the laws. 

Also read | Votegate: Bommai orders probe, slams Congress for 'baseless' claims

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena clarified that no permission for a survey was granted by the BBMP DEO to any nonprofit. Meena said the permission that was given to Chilume Trust was withdrawn immediately after a complaint was received. 

“Electoral Registration Officer, Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency has already filed a complaint at Whitefield police station regarding misuse of BLO ID card,” Meena said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Congress
ECI
BBMP

What's Brewing

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

 