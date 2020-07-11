Walk-in-interviews to hire doctors, other staff at BIEC

To provide medical care to 10,100 patients at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the BBMP will conduct walk-in-interviews to hire doctors, nurses, and support staff.

MBBS, BDS, and Ayush doctors can attend the interview. The doctors will be paid Rs 45,000 per month, staff nurses Rs 20,000, supporting staff with three years paramedical experience will get a salary of Rs 15,000, and Group D staff with SSLC pass will be paid Rs 12,000. The staff will be hired for six months.

Should know Kannada

Eligible candidates with a sound knowledge of Kannada and age not exceeding 50 can attend the interview at Town Hall from July 10 to 15, from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The Covid Care Centre requires 300 doctors, 600 nurses, 300 support staff, 400 housekeeping staff, apart from 300 BBMP marshals, and 300 policemen to handle 10,100 patients. The civic body estimated that for every 100 patients, one doctor, two nurses, one support staff, one housekeeping, and two BBMP marshals are required.