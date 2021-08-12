Want to be Friends of Elephants? Grab your chance today

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has introduced a new programme to utilise the services of citizens and wildlife enthusiasts for harvesting green fodder for elephants.

Fodder harvested under the Mrugalayakke Shramadhana (zoo volunteer service) programme will be fed to the elephants by mahouts and kavadis.

The BBP has 14 female and 11 male elephants which are looked after by mahouts and kavadis belonging to the Jenu Kuruba community.

Interested citizens can enrol in pairs for the activity, which will be held from 12.30 pm to 2 pm on Thursday, August 12, which is celebrated as World Elephant Day.

The initiative will be conducted on a weekly basis. Participants must enrol in advance by filling up a Google form published on www.bannerghattabiologicalpark.com.

A maximum of 20 people can participate, the BBP said in a statement.

During the activity, elephants will be provided with nutrition. The BBP staff will educate visitors about facts on pachyderms, the need to conserve them and be ‘Friends of Elephants’.

All the activities will commence with a wildlife/zoo conservation pledge and will be conducted under the supervision of field staff, the statement added.