Watch DH Changemakers | 23 to watch out for in 2023

  Jan 21 2023
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 16:28 ist

With 2022 at an end and a new year upon us, Deccan Herald is honoured to present 23 individuals who have left an indelible mark on society, as a part of the fifth edition of DH Changemakers.

Across the spectrum, these changemakers have made a resounding impact in empowering marginalised communities, and in the fields of entrepreneurship, theatre, folk art, scientific research, sport, music, public policy and the environment.

Through their initiatives and innovations, these exceptional individuals from Karnataka have sown powerful seeds of change, embodying the Power of Good, and lighting up our path to a better tomorrow.

