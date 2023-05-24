Water adalat on May 25

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2023, 00:57 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 01:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.

Consumers from the BWSSB's (South East)-3, (South East-6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6), and (East-2)-4 subdivisions can take part.

Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp number 8762228888.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BWSSB
Water adalat

