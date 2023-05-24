Water adalat on May 25

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat in various parts of the city between 9.30 am and 11 am on Thursday.
Grievances related to water billing, and delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, providing water supply and sanitary connections, among other issues, will be settled during the adalat.
Consumers from the BWSSB's (South East)-3, (South East-6), (West-1)-3, (North West-5), (North-2)-3, (South-1)-3, (South West-3), (South West-6), and (East-2)-4 subdivisions can take part.
Call 1916 for details or to report any problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered by WhatsApp number 8762228888.
