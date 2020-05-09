Water control meters must for buildings

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has made the installation of automatic water level control systems on buildings mandatory to ensure judicious use of water.

In a new set of regulations notified this week, owners of buildings with three or more houses will also have to install internal meters to assess water usage.

The Bangalore Water Supply (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 notified on May 7 will be applicable to apartments as well.

“Every owner or occupier of a building shall install automatic water level control system or any other suitable devices to prevent the overflow of water, automatically from the overhead tanks,” the water utility said in the regulations.

Owners of houses will be penalised if they don’t follow the rules, attracting a penalty of Rs 1,000 and Rs 100 per day till the system is installed. Action will be taken to cut off water connection until the parameters are satisfied.

Internal meters must be installed by every owner or occupier of a building with more than 2,400 sq ft area having three or more houses.

Any new building with an area exceeding 1,200 sq ft and having three or more houses in the plan will need to have an internal meter “for judicious consumption of water”.