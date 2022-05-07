Water supply to be disrupted on Monday

Water supply will be affected in a few areas in the city on Monday from 3 am to 9 pm due to the works taken up to plug the leakage on the main pipeline of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) Stage III.
The following areas will be affected: Gandhinagar, Vasanthnagar, High Grounds, MG Road, Brigade Rd, Sampangiram Nagar, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Cubbonpet, Sunkalpet, Kumbarapet, Malleswaram, Kumara Park, Jayamahal, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony, Byatarayanapura, JC Nagar, Doopanahalli, HAL 3rd Stage, Cambridge Layout, Ganganagar, RT Nagar, Kaval Byrasandra, DJ Halli, Halasuru, MV Garden, Murphy Town and surrounding areas.
Information on areas that get water from CWSS Stage III has been uploaded on bwssb.karnataka.gov.in.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jewellery ban could rule Hamilton out of Miami GP
Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant
Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids
In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq
'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures
An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all