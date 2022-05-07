Water supply to be disrupted on Monday

Water supply will be affected in a few areas in the city on Monday from 3 am to 9 pm due to the works taken up to plug the leakage on the main pipeline of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) Stage III.

The following areas will be affected: Gandhinagar, Vasanthnagar, High Grounds, MG Road, Brigade Rd, Sampangiram Nagar, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road, Cubbonpet, Sunkalpet, Kumbarapet, Malleswaram, Kumara Park, Jayamahal, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony, Byatarayanapura, JC Nagar, Doopanahalli, HAL 3rd Stage, Cambridge Layout, Ganganagar, RT Nagar, Kaval Byrasandra, DJ Halli, Halasuru, MV Garden, Murphy Town and surrounding areas.

Information on areas that get water from CWSS Stage III has been uploaded on bwssb.karnataka.gov.in.