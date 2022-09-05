Waterlogging brings B'luru to standstill, traffic hit

Waterlogging brings Bengaluru to standstill, traffic hit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 09:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has brought the city to a standstill. 

A massive traffic jam was reported on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road. 

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

The Outer Ring Road, major arterial roads and large swathes of Bengaluru were flooded once again after torrential rains pounded the city on Sunday night, in what may turn out to be a cloudburst on the wettest day on record for the city.

Weekend outings turned out to be a nightmare for thousands as traffic crawled on waterlogged roads and cab and auto drivers refused rides. Tree falls were reported from at least three places, including Adugodi and Tannery Road.

The Outer Ring Road has flooded once again near the RMZ Ecospace technology park, just days after witnessing some of the worst waterlogging in recent memory.
So great was the force of rainwater that it gushed into some stations as choked manholes overflowed.

