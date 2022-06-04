We should have a say: Students on textbook row 

We should have a say in what we study: Students on textbook row 

Raging controversy

Rashmi Belur
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The controversies surrounding textbook revisions do not seem to bother schoolchildren, who are only worried about their timely availability.

Visiting a few state board schools in the city, DH noticed that students wanted no part of the controversy.

“I really don’t care what is in the textbook. Whatever the teacher teaches in the classroom, I will study that,” a class 10 student at a government high school in Malleswaram told DH. Another class 10 student said she studies from the examination point of view. “My aim is to do well in the board exam and score well. I am not bothered about the ideology. My career is more important than anything else,” said Swaroopa.

Some students were angry that authorities never considered their views and opinions while designing textbooks. “When we are the ones studying the books, why aren’t we involved in designing the textbooks? We aren’t talking about children of our age. Those in undergraduation and postgraduation could be involved in designing content for primary and secondary schools,” a student said.

Students said they are back to school after a long gap and would like to carry good experiences with them while passing out. “Whoever is creating or continuing the controversy have no concern for us. Let’s enjoy our schooling and carry forward good memories,” one of them said.

Some of them are anxious that the textbook controversy could become one more reason for school closure. “We were already away from schools for over two years. We hope the controversy doesn’t end up in school closures,” Rakshita, a class 9 student said. They said experts or the government should ask their opinion instead of withdrawing, removing, or adding lessons.

Just a few days ago, child rights activists from Bengaluru wrote to the Chief Minister and Primary Education Minister to have student representatives in the textbook revision panel.

Karnataka
Schools
Education

