Week after husband’s funeral, woman says gang murdered him

Eight days after her husband’s death and funeral, a 45-year-old woman has gone to the police claiming he died after a group attacked him.

Police exhumed Manjappa’s body on Thursday for investigation and opened a murder case following his wife’s complaint. “Suma and the villagers performed the funeral and buried the body in the Jigani graveyard,” a senior police officer said. “We have exhumed the body and sent it for post-mortem.”

Police are making efforts to nab the assailants.

‘Didn’t know the police procedure’

Fifty-year-old construction labourer Manjappa lived with Suma at Bandenallasandra village. Suma, also a construction labourer, claimed she was unaware of the procedure to alert the police after her husband’s death and therefore performed the funeral.

Having learnt about the attack, villagers asked her to file the complaint, following which Suma approached the police on Thursday, the official said. The body was exhumed in the presence of the jurisdictional tahsildar.

Suma said she and her husband were returning home after work at 7 pm on March 16 when a bike-borne man intercepted them and accused Manjappa of stealing a digging equipment. Manjappa refuted the claims, which led to heated arguments.

The biker called two of his friends and attacked Manjappa. The gang also tried to assault Suma, but she fled from the spot and got home. Around 10 pm, two people brought her husband on a bike, left him in front of the house and rode off.

Suma said she asked her husband about the injuries and he told her the trio severely beat him up. She brought him into the house and put him to sleep. She found Manjappa dead around 1 am and informed her landlord. The funeral was done on March 17.

