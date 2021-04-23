Namma Metro to not run during weekend lockdown

Weekend lockdown: Bengaluru Metro services to be closed on Saturdays, Sundays till May 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 15:09 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Friday said that metro rail services will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the Covid-19-induced weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka.

In addition to extending the pre-existing night curfew in Karnataka (now 9 pm-6 am), the state government had on April 21 announced a weekend curfew on every weekend till May 4 to battle Covid-19. The weekend curfew will kick in from 9 pm Friday till 6 am Monday. 

Read: Karnataka weekend lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

The government has ordered the closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to keep people from venturing out amid an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Karnataka registered its biggest single-day spike of 25,795 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Namma Metro
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

 