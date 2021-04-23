Weekend lockdown: Bengaluru Metro services to be closed on Saturdays, Sundays till May 4

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Friday said that metro rail services will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the Covid-19-induced weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka.

In addition to extending the pre-existing night curfew in Karnataka (now 9 pm-6 am), the state government had on April 21 announced a weekend curfew on every weekend till May 4 to battle Covid-19. The weekend curfew will kick in from 9 pm Friday till 6 am Monday.

The government has ordered the closure of theatres, malls, bars and dine-in services at hotels to keep people from venturing out amid an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Karnataka registered its biggest single-day spike of 25,795 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885.