Whackyverse | Rain pain

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 10 2022, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 07:25 ist

Huge buildings come up on drains

Making Bengaluru hell when it rains.

While citizens scream 'mosa!'

Our netas savour their dosa

And pause their land grab designs.

Bengaluru
rains

