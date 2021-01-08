Widening of Ballari Road: HC directs state to file compliance report

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a compliance report as per orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court on the widening of Ballari Road (between Mehkri Circle and Cantonment Railway Station). The court has directed the state government to submit the report by February 15.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka observed that the state government has only granted administrative approval for acquiring about 16 acres for the widening of the road.

The Apex Court and High Court had directed the state government to acquire the land by granting TDR certificates to the land owners as per the existing TDR rules. The Supreme Court had given the direction in November 2014, while the High Court direction was issued in September 2016.

“Notwithstanding the orders of both the Supreme Court and High Court, the state government order is silent about the grant of Transfer of Development Right to the appellants before the Apex Court. In fact, on September 7, 2016 a direction was issued to the state government to grant necessary clearance to the BBMP for issuing TDR certificates in terms of the existing TDR rules,” the court said.

The PIL in this regard was filed by Samarpana, a Bengaluru-based socio-cultural trust. The petition claimed that no action has been taken by the government even after the BBMP cleared the extent of land required for the widening of the road.

The BBMP had prepared a plan, stating that 15.39 acres was required for the road-widening. The petitioners contended that motorists are put to hardship between the BDA junction and Hebbal flyover.