Wife suspected in private firm accountant’s murder  

A 35-year-old private firm accountant was killed by an unknown person in his rented house in Mohan Kumar (MK) Nagar in North Bengaluru on Thursday midnight. While Shankar Reddy died on the spot, his wife Rani, who was also attacked, survived.

Reddy and Rani’s six-year-old son woke up from sleep and found his parents lying in a pool of blood. The family lived in a house on the third floor of a building in

MK Nagar.

The traumatised child rang the calling bell of his neighbour Rajashekar around 12.30 am and informed him that his parents were lying unconscious. Rajashekar alerted the police. The neighbours assumed both Reddy and Rani were dead.

But the wife gained consciousness before the Yeshwantpur police could arrive.

Rani told the neighbours that someone had barged into her house and knocked her unconscious. The same person killed her husband, she claimed.

Police, who found a knife at the spot, inferred that the killer had split Reddy’s throat with the weapon. The entire floor was soaked in Reddy’s blood, while Rani sustained a minor injury on the hand.

Police took Reddy’s body for post-mortem to MS Ramaiah Hospital and handed it to the family after the procedure.

Rani told police an unknown person entered their house at 11.30 pm and attacked her to rob her gold chain. She fell unconscious, while the intruder killed her husband and escaped, she was quoted as saying.

Rani had been treated as an outpatient at the hospital, while a case of murder has been registered at the Yeshwantpur police station.

Cops disbelieve wife

A Tirupati native, Reddy married Rani eight years ago and the couple has two sons, aged six and four. He had moved into the MK Nagar house just 15 days ago. Police sources said Rani moved into the house just six days ago.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation showed no forcible house entry. Though the floor was full of blood, no footsteps could be noticed leaving the house. Rani’s claim that her gold chain had been robbed also appeared to be untrue.

Sources said Rani and Reddy used to fight and she stayed in her parents’ house. Reddy had then brought her to the newly rented place.

The couple’s elder son had called the neighbor an hour after the murder, the officer said. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles. His wife will be subjected to detailed questioning after her husband’s last rites,” he said.