Will further push works underway in progressive direction: BBMP administrator

A day after the end of the BBMP council’s five-year term, senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta on Friday assumed charge as administrator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Soon after taking charge, Gupta said he will continue to work for the betterment of Bengaluru by consulting all stakeholders.

He said the civic body has worked hard to contain Covid-19 in the city, reiterating that he would consult all officials and people’s representatives on what needs to be done further. He requested people to meet officials at all zones and communicate their issues through BBMP online portals.

“I am available to the public all the time, but I request people to approach our officials at the ground level and not just me. This period is a test of each of the BBMP officials’ ability to ensure no citizen faces any shortcoming,” he noted.

Excerpts from the interview with Gupta:

What are your plans and vision for the city?

As the term of the elected body has ended, I have been appointed as an administrator to fill in till the next elections take place. Since this arrangement is short-term, I do not want to start anything new, but only continue the work already underway in a progressive manner.

How will you address the city’s major problems?

Tackling the Covid-19 situation and the recent flooding due to the heavy rains in the city are my immediate priorities. Decisions on other important issues, such as garbage disposal, will be made in consultation with various other BBMP departments.

Did the Covid pandemic cast a dark shadow on the BBMP’s revenues?

I agree that we (BBMP) are low on revenue mobilisation. I have discussed (the issue) with the chief secretary and we need to strengthen the revenue sources by chalking out detailed plans, and I am sure we will be able to mobilise enough revenue.

What will happen to the budgetary announcements?

I will discuss the budget with BBMP officials and ensure that the programmes are implemented realistically. The councillors’ terms may have ended, but they know the pulse of the city. I will work with them to solve all the problems.