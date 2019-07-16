Will keep checking Indiranagar pubs: BBMP to HC

The BBMP submitted to the High Court of Karnataka on Monday that Tippler, a bar and restaurant in Indiranagar, had been sealed for creating a nuisance and causing noise pollution.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Rajkumar Pillai, a resident of Indiranagar.

Responding to the petitioner’s complaint against noise pollution caused by pubs and bars, BBMP advocate V Srinidhi submitted an affidavit by the Palike’s joint commissioner for east division, G M Ravindra.

The BBMP joint commissioner and officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board jointly conducted surprise checks on pubs, bars and restaurants following complaints of noise pollution. The surprise checks were conducted on January 7, 2017, and January 12, 2018, the affidavit said.

“During another such inspection on July 3, Tippler bar and restaurant was sealed under Section 321 (1) and 321 (2) of Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act 1976,” it said.

In the affidavit, the joint commissioner said the raids will continue in the coming days. “I submit that I will continue to conduct surprise inspections both with regard to noise pollution and with regard to the violation of the building bylaws,” he added. The case was adjourned to August 13.

Residents of Indiranagar have been campaigning against pubs for years, stating that such establishments have been functioning illegally.

In January, the high court had expressed its displeasure over an affidavit filed by the Home Department about the action it took in response to complaints against pubs in Indiranagar. The court ordered officials to submit a comprehensive report on action taken against pubs by June 20.